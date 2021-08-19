Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 7,388 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 8,879,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,877,927. The company has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

