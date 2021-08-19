Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $158.91. 4,699,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

