Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.22. 431,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,988. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

