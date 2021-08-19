Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,813,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,363,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

