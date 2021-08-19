Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $154.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $357.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,097. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

