Donut (DONUT) Tops One Day Volume of $749,438.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $922,319.01 and approximately $749,438.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00143771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00149191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.12 or 0.99960059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00904420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00711450 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

