Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 164,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DGICA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $478.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,859 shares of company stock valued at $209,875. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

