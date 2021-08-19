Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar General stock opened at $231.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

