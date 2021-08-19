DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.0519 on Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $1.15 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

