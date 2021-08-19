DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 49958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $11,617,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $2,626,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $17,130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

