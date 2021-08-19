DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRTT. Raymond James lifted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,773.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,962,349 shares of company stock valued at $24,533,691. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

DRTT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $318.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

