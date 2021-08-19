Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,094.00

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,094 ($40.42) and last traded at GBX 3,036 ($39.67), with a volume of 2911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030 ($39.59).

Several research firms have commented on DPLM. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,961.58.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.