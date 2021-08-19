Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,094.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,094 ($40.42) and last traded at GBX 3,036 ($39.67), with a volume of 2911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030 ($39.59).

Several research firms have commented on DPLM. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,961.58.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.