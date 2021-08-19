Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 323 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The company has a market capitalization of $342.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.04.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

