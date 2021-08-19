Dillon & Associates Inc. Invests $289,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

GNRC traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $393.27. 9,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,189. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

