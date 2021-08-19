Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $253,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,886. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.