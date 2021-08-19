Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. 115,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

