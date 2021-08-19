Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $2,676,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

