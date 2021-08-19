Diligence Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 216.2% against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $18,670.73 and $2.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006125 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

