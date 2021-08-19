Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Purchases 3,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,750. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

