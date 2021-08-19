Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.
DLR stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
