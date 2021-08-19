Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

DLR stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

