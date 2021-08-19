Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Posts Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

DGLY stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 1,203.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Digital Ally worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

