DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Update

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DBKSF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. DigiMax Global has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DigiMax Global in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

