Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

