Diane E. Wilfong Sells 13,610 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

