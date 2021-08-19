DiamondRock Hospitality Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRH. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DRH stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.