DEXTools Price Hits $0.71 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 113.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $71.65 million and $2.91 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,534,108 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

