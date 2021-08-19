Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €18.75 ($22.05). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.75 ($22.05), with a volume of 8,154,614 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

