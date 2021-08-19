Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $107.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.
MXIM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
