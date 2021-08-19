Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $107.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

MXIM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

