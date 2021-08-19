Desjardins Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.39.

FRRPF opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

