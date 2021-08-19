Desjardins Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.39.

FRRPF opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

