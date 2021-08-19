Desjardins Cuts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$54.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $21.53 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

