Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$245.88 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$249.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

