Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Deluxe stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

