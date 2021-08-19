Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 49,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

