Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 753,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

