Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,847 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 4.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $48,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.55. 16,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,073. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

