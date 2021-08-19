Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.13. 57,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.