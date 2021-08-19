Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 582 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 358,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,352. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

