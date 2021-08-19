Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 643,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,995,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

