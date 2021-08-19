Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Sets New 52-Week High at $391.63

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 391.63 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 390.70 ($5.10), with a volume of 269743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.80 ($5.08).

A number of research firms have commented on ROO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

The firm has a market cap of £6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.03.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

