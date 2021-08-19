Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as high as C$4.10. Decisive Dividend shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 11,040 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$47.41 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.67.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

