Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.08 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $253.30 or 0.00558571 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $77.08 million and $1.96 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00148266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00149950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.51 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.96 or 0.00917264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00707618 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,297 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

