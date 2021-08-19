David F. Stepanek Sells 3,725 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VTOL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 102,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

