David F. Stepanek Sells 3,725 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VTOL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 102,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.82.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.