Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.19% of Datadog worth $703,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,040,812 shares of company stock worth $130,137,149. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.74. 112,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,792. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -776.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

