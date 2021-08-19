Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0385

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00847146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00103047 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

