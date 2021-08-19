Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHYF opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 94,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 107,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

