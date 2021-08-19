Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $814,034.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $83.42 or 0.00179152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

KTON is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,278 coins and its circulating supply is 38,020 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

