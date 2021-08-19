DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRIO stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

