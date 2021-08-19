Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DQ stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

