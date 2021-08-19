Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $318.77. 47,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.86. The firm has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.