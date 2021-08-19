Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $340.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

